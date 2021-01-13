NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Former Christian Super deputy CIO in new role
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 JAN 2021   12:46PM

The former deputy chief investment of Christian Super has joined the Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund, as it starts an internal investment team.

David Brown commenced as the chief investment officer of the fund this week.

The Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund has about NZ$200 million in total assets, which are managed externally by Russell Investments New Zealand. The fund's chief executive previously had the responsibility for all operations and investments.

The inaugural chief investment officer role reports to the chief executive.

"... [Brown will] lead the development of a new investment team in Cook Islands with a focus on training and development of local resource, leading the fund's diversification into direct investments in Cook Islands infrastructure, and supporting the development of the CINSF board who are all based in the Cook Islands," the fund's chief executive Damien Beddoes told Financial Standard.

Beddoes said the appointment is expected to improve the fund's ability to meets its objectives, with a dedicated focus on the management of its investments.

"The National Fund [sought] an experienced CIO with Pacific exposure, to help the fund establish and develop a strong internal investment resource of local Cook Islanders over the next five years," he said.

"David has commenced with the CINSF and is working through the immigration restrictions as he migrates from Australia to the Cook Islands over the coming month."

Brown has previously worked as the chief investment officer of PNG's National Superannuation Fund (NASFUND), a senior portfolio manager at QIC and the head of private equity at Victoria Funds Management Corporation.

In January last year, he joined Christian Super as a deputy to its then-chief investment officer Tim Macready.

Read more: Christian SuperCook Islands National Superannuation FundDamien BeddoesDavid BrownRussell Investments New Zealand
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
Super fund shuffles team, investment chief steps down
Asset managers want action on modern-day slavery
Alternatives win big mandates
Boutique wealth firm chief steps down
Former Christian Super investments chief in new role
Industry fund reduces fees
Christian Super appoints new chief investment officer
Industry fund redeploys executives
Industry fund awards infrastructure mandate
Editor's Choice
Former Christian Super deputy CIO in new role
KANIKA SOOD
The former deputy chief investment of Christian Super has joined the Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund, as it starts an internal investment team.
Lack of diversity major business risk: SSGA
RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Racial and ethnic inequity is a systemic risk that "threatens lives, companies, communities, and our economy", according to one of the largest global fund managers.
ISA calls SG increase delay a tax grab
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Industry Super Australia says a failure to make the planned increase of the super guarantee to 12% compulsory is a "tax grab" by the government.
PNG super fund to evict settlers
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Papua New Guinea's largest superannuation fund claimed victory over a small community which had settled on land owned by the fund more than two decades ago.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something mC9Ab6Gt