Investment
Former CFS GAM head in new venture
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 31 JAN 2020   12:04PM

The former Colonial First State Global Asset Management head of responsible investment is gearing up to launch a new sustainable investing solution.

Pablo Berrutti is launching Altiorem, a registered charity which will act as an online library and resource centre dedicated to the cause of sustainable investing.

The endeavour is expected to go live in early 2020, with the website currently in beta testing.

Altiorem will be dedicated to: "Facilitating, promoting and influencing the investment and broader finance industry towards long-term, sustainable and purposeful allocation of capital."

In a recent update and business plan presentation Altiorem revealed plans to bring on student volunteers as contributors, create a mentoring network and a membership system.

The targets of the new venture will be investors, credit analysts and underwriters as well as any finance professionals wanting to advocate for sustainable finance within their organisations.

"For anyone working on climate or sustainability, the scale of destruction from unprecedented fires and the months of deadly smoke and particulate matter hanging in our air have left an indelible mark on every new year's resolution, every plan and every conversation," the update said.

"Research from 12 years ago warning of exactly this type of climate related disaster being 'directly observable' by 2020, and the knowledge that it will continue to get worse until we stabilise greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere (and even then for years after due to lags in the climate system) should make us all question what more, or what different, do we need to do to bend the emissions curve, and fast."

The update included a call for volunteers to register with the project as well as a fundraising push.

Altiorem has attracted $155,000 in seed funding since February 2019 from the Alerce Trust and Alistair Thompson.

To reach the desired level of functionality and reach, Berrutti and his team are hoping to raise $250,000.

MinterEllison is providing pro-bono legal support for the venture.

Read more: AltioremColonial First State Global Asset ManagementPablo BerruttiAlerce TrustAlistair ThompsonMinterEllison
