Financial Planning
Former Cbus advice head launches referral program
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 8 MAY 2020   12:28PM

Cbus's former head of advice Greg Harper has launched a national referral program, looking to connect superannuation funds, accounting firms and other service organisations with financial planning groups.

fpCentral, offered by Harper's firm Financial Advice Services Institute (FASI), will connect the two sides via an online login that allows advisers to manage referrals, reporting and operational processes.

Harper said service organisations (superannuation fund, mortgage brokers, accounting firms etc) will be charged based on the number of members and size of the organisation.

Some smaller organisations like accounting firms and employers looking for financial adviser referrals will not have to pay a fee.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

There are no fees for advice groups and advisers initially but these will be introduce from 1 July 2020.

FASI is accepting registrations of interest on their website.

Harper said the program will cater to mass participation from both the supply and demand side of financial planning.

FASI fpCentral is underpinned by thorough due diligence, expertise and an unrelenting focus on quality to ensure that we achieve sustainable long-term success for all service participants and stakeholders," Harper said.

Ultimately, it is all about providing efficient and professional financial advice services in the best interest of the member or client every time. It is the foundation for success."

Harper led Cbus's head of advice and retirement for over six years, before leaving in October last year following an internal restructure.

During his time at Cbus, Harper pioneered Cbus's adviser referral program with the Financial Planning Association of Australia in 2014 for specialised advice that went beyond the intra-fund advice remit.

In January, he launched his own firm, called the Financial Advice Services Institute (FASI), aiming to work with superannuation funds, dealer groups or licensees, professional associations, regulatory bodies and political stakeholders on developing better advice models.

The firm has since added Paul Pellegrino as a non-executive director with effect from 22 April 2020.

Pellegrino is a former founder and managing partner of Partners In Planning Group.

Link to something TCt8zL1h