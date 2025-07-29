Former CBA chief economist joins UniSuper

UniSuper has announced that former Commonwealth Bank (CBA) chief economist Stephen Halmarick will join its investment committee as an independent (non-director) member.

The $149 billion super fund said Halmarick will commence his tenure on 1 August 2025.

"Given Stephen's experience and excellent reputation in the market we are obviously delighted to have him on our investment committee," UniSuper chief investment officer John Pearce said.

Halmarick has had an extensive career in financial markets across a range of senior roles, including chief economist and head of global economic and markets research at CBA.

He was also a director on the Commonwealth Bank Group super board and chair of Australian Business Economists.

Halmarick spent 15 years with CBA, taking on the role of chief economist in May 2020.

During his tenure, Halmarick pioneered the use of CBA's own data to extract key insights into the Australian economy on a regular and consistent basis.

He developed the CommBank's Household Spending Insights (HSI) Index and oversaw the growth of the bank's sustainable economics research to support customers with insights about the transition to a lower-carbon future.

Luke Yeaman was appointed CBA's new chief economist and head of global economic and markets research in December 2024.

Yeaman was a deputy secretary in the Department of Treasury and head of its macroeconomic group, a position he held since April 2020.

Yeaman has also served as Australia's G20 finance deputy and represented Australia in a variety of global economic forums.