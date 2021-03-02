NEWS
Financial Planning
Former Apogee adviser charged with deception
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 2 MAR 2021   11:54AM

Victorian-based Ahmed Saad appeared in court after being charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception for his role in an illegal retail superannuation scheme.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) alleges that Saad, while working as an authorised representative of Apogee Financial Planning, illegally obtained funds from client super accounts.

It is alleged Saad illegally obtained funds between $1000 and $28,000 from 168 client superannuation accounts for a total of $1.4 million from Nulis Nominees Australia, the trustee of the MLC Super Fund between November 2016 and October 2017.

ASIC also alleges between August 2017 and October 2017, Saad attempted to obtain a further $92,400 on behalf of 10 of his clients.

Saad submitted applications for one-off advice fees to Nulis for providing financial services to his clients.

ASIC said the services were not provided and the fees were instead rebated to his clients facilitating unlawful early release of their superannuation benefits.

The latest development follows ASIC permanently banning Saad from providing financial services in December 2018 after the conduct was reported by Apogee.

Saad was the sole director of Saad Wealth and was authorised representative of Apogee from 10 April 2012 until 16 October 2017.

Apogee revoked the letter of authority in October 2017.

The matter has been adjourned to a committal mention hearing on 21 April 2021 at the Magistrates Court in Victoria.

Read more: ASICAhmed SaadApogee Financial PlanningMLC Super FundNulis Nominees AustraliaSaad Wealth
