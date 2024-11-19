Former adviser charged with dishonest conduct

A former Shaw and Partners financial adviser has been charged with 26 counts of dishonest conduct in relation to the provision of financial services.

Former Brisbane-based financial adviser Kristofer Ridgway appeared at Southport Magistrates Court in Queensland on November 18.

Ridgway allegedly facilitated investments on behalf of clients in Steppes Alternative Asset Management and Trinus Impact Capital from 2016 to 2020, failing to disclose to his clients that he was entitled to, and would receive, substantial commission payments.

The matter has been adjourned for mention on 3 February 2025. It is being prosecuted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (CDPP) following a referral from ASIC. He is currently on bail.

The CDPP is also investigating him for allegedly providing false or misleading information to ASIC during an examination.

In 2023, ASIC permanently banned Ridgway from having any involvement in financial services. ASIC determined a permanent ban was necessary due to concerns that he "is not a fit and proper person to provide financial services, is not adequately trained or competent to provide financial services and is likely to contravene financial services law..."

Ridgway allegedly provided false information during ASIC's investigation into his role in recommending unlisted McFaddens Securities shares to clients between 2015 and 2021.

The shares included pre-IPO companies like Steppes Alternative Asset Management, Trinus Impact Capital, and ASAF Critical Metals and its local, now-defunct subsidiary, Aus Streaming.

Ridgway facilitated the trade of unlisted shares between his clients at significantly different prices. He then used the price margin for his own purposes, including paying off personal debts.

He is simultaneously facing these charges - which carries a maximum penalty of five years of imprisonment.

Both sets of charges are now before the Southport Magistrates Court.