Regulatory

Former adviser back in Australia to face theft charges

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 25 AUG 2025   12:39PM

A former financial adviser accused of stealing millions from clients will finally face court after being extradited back to Australia from New Zealand.

Marion Pearson allegedly stole $4.1 million from 13 clients between January 2009 and October 2013. She then fled to New Zealand, with the Federal Court making interim asset preservation orders against her in 2014 as investigations into where the money had gone kicked off.

She voluntarily returned in 2015 for a hearing with ASIC at which she was permanently banned before relocating permanently to New Zealand.

In 2018, a warrant for her arrest was issued and extradition back to Western Australia was sought, but Pearson fought the extradition for several years before the New Zealand Supreme Court dismissed her fifth appeal in May this year.

Pearson arrived in Australia late last week, facing the Perth Magistrates Court on 136 counts of stealing.

The funds she misappropriated were intended for clients' self-managed super funds but were instead deposited into a bank account in Pearson's business' name without their knowledge.

It's also alleged Pearson told the clients the money had been invested when it had not, and told her licensee at the time, Ballast Financial Management, the same.

Pearson allegedly falsified documents to disguise what she was really doing with the money.

She is being held in custody until her next court hearing on October 1.

Read more: Marion PearsonNew Zealand Supreme CourtBallast Financial Management
