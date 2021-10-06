Focus acquires sixth advice firm

A Brisbane-based financial advice firm is the latest to join the Focus Financial Partners global network.

MISSO Wealth Management is a self-licensed advice firm catering to high and ultra-high-net-worth clients. After signing a definitive agreement, it will become part of Focus' subsidiary Connectus Wealth Advisers.

MISSO is the sixth acquisition for Focus in Australia, which most recently took on the George Ferizis Group based in Bankstown, New South Wales.

Queensland advice firm Aspiri Financial Services, which joined the group in April, was the fourth acquisition.

Chartered accountant and adviserJason Misso established his practice in 2001.

"Joining Connectus will position us to expand the value proposition we offer our clients while maintaining our approach to providing unconflicted advice and our boutique culture," Misso said.

"Leveraging Connectus' shared resources will allow us to not only devote more time to our passion, which is serving our clients, but also to accelerating the growth of our business. We are excited by the prospect of Connectus helping our business evolve in a way that we could not have achieved on our own."

Focus co-founder and chief operating officer Rajini Kodialam said: "We are thrilled with Connectus' continued growth and momentum in Australia, which reinforce the benefits of Connectus' growing scale and the value of the sophisticated resources it offers its firms, while enabling them to maintain the boutique cultures that made each of them so successful prior to joining Connectus."