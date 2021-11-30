Flows to SRI ETFs boom

New research has found global flows to socially responsible investment (SRI) equities ETFs almost doubled between 2020 and 2021.

According to Zenith's 2021 International Shares Sector Report, SRI- themed ETFs in October 2021 had funds under management (FUM) of approximately US$350 billion, representing a staggering increase of 2200% from December 2014.

The FUM in SRI ETFs had been slowly creeping up between 2014 and 2019, but between 2019 and 2020 it more than doubled and then in 2021 it doubled again.

"Although there has been growing interest in the SRI market segment for a number of years, investment flows were initially slow," Zenith said.

"From a broader industry perspective, Zenith has observed a steady increase in asset flows in SRI global equities strategies. The chart below shows the total funds invested globally into SRI-themed equity ETFs."

Perhaps explaining the popularity of these ETFs, Zenith also found SRI-themed indices drastically outperformed the benchmark over the past 10 years.

The outperformance is largely attributable to the last two years.

"Zenith believes it is important to note that the indices performed broadly in line with the benchmark before the material performance divergence, which dispels the common notion that these strategies generally underperform," the research house said.

"So, it looks like SRI-focused investors might be able to have their cake and eat it too!"

Meanwhile, considering an anti-SRI ETF Zenith looked at the Advisor Shares VICE ETF - which invests in liquor, gambling and tobacco stocks.

It found the VICE ETF consistently underperformed the MSCI World benchmark.

"Zenith believes the stark performance differential between the SRI-themed indices and the VICE ETF highlights the shift in capital allocation towards 'good' companies by investment managers, on behalf of the underlying investors," the report said.