Fitzpatricks expands QLD presence

Fitzpatricks Private Wealth has grown its network, adding a Fortitude Valley practice.

Rothgard Financial Partners has officially joined the Fitzpatricks dealer group, having worked closely in recent years to pivot the former towards the private client market.

Rothgard principal Ross Vanderwolf said the firm chose to formally join the network after experiencing its "unique Lead Adviser philosophy, collegial community and cultural fit".

"The Fitzpatricks Lead Adviser frameworks are simple and effective but require a mindset shift. It was the relationships, the one-on-one coaching from the Fitzpatricks team and existing advisers that helped us to embed the philosophy and position us to have greater confidence in the value of our advice," he said.

Co-founder Gino Saggiomo added: "It was clear early on that Rothgard and FPW were philosophically aligned. Fitzpatricks understands us and our advice model and provides a superior platform for Rothgard to continue to deliver quality strategic advice to our clients."

Fitzpatricks said it is partnering with more like-minded and philosophically aligned businesses in a bid to grow its network.

"We are pleased to welcome Rothgard to the Fitzpatricks Private Wealth community of Lead Advisers. Genuine partnership begins with shared values and purpose. Our partnership with Rothgard's like-minded advice principals bolsters a shared vision of advice as a true profession, underpinned by a core purpose to enrich the lives of our clients," Fitzpatricks chief executive Jodie Blackledge said.

"The integrity and culture Rothgard brings to our group is highly prized, so there is a mutual appreciation and support. We offer multiple partnership pathways, from strategic alignments, equity partnerships and community groups. It is this flexibility to share in the vision of enriching lives that is a key priority for Fitzpatricks."