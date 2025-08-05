Newspaper icon
First Super reduces admin fees

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 5 AUG 2025   12:35PM

The $5 billion super fund for the paper, pulp and timber industries is cutting administration fees for most of its members.

From September 1, the flat administration fee paid by First Super accumulation members each week is dropping from $1.87 to $1.65.

The reduction equates to a saving of $10 per year.

The asset-based component will remain unchanged at 0.18% for administration and 0.02% for advice, however First Super is introducing an asset-based fee cap of $1250.

For pension members, the fund is introducing a weekly flat administration fee of $1.65. It currently does not charge a weekly fee, but instead charged an asset-based administration fee of 0.38% plus 0.02% for advice.

From September, the asset-based fee will be reduced to match that of accumulation members while retaining the 0.02% charge for advice. The fee cap is also being matched to that of accumulation members, dropping from $1750 per year to $1250.

"Most Retirement Income account members will be better off due to these changes, though a small number with balances under $39,000 may experience a slight overall increase in fees," First Super noted.

Finally, the fund is also introducing a one-off processing fee of $199 on all KiwiSaver transfers.

The fee, which will also apply from September 1, "will help us maintain a high standard of service for all KiwiSaver members," First Super said.

Read more: First SuperKiwiSaver
