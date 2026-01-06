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First Super chief to join rival as investment head

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 6 JAN 2026   12:44PM
First Super chief executive Bill Watson will bid farewell to the fund for the paper, pulp and timber industries to take up a lead investment role.

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Read more: First SuperBUSSQBill WatsonGuild GroupDamian WillsFinancial StandardFrontier AdvisorsFuture GroupGreg EverettGuild Super ServicesGuild Trustee ServicesMichelle BoucherPeter LaityREI SuperStatewide Super
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