First State to dump $40m of thermal coal holdings

The $120 billion industry super fund has announced it will divest $40 million of its equity portfolio, including its indexed exposures, from thermal coal miners from October and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its listed equities exposures by at least 30% by 2023.

First State Super currently has shareholdings in BHP, Rio Tinto, Newcrest Mining and Woodside Petroleum, according to Rainmaker Information. These holdings account for approximately 10% of their Australian equity portfolio, with BHP making up the largest exposure (5.8%).

Businesses that derive more than 10% of their revenue from thermal coal mining will be excluded from First State Super's investment remit over the coming months, as part of the super fund's steps towards protecting the "long-term interests of [its] members".

"It is essential that as a responsible owner super funds set strong, ambitious and transparent targets to deliver the kind of action we need now to prepare for a more prosperous and sustainable future," First State Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said.

"We have seen over the past 10 years significant volatility in value of thermal coal miners, and increasingly insurance companies are signally their intent to exit this sector in response to medium-term climate-related risks.

"Divestment from thermal coal mining is an important first step, but we recognise there is more to do; which is why we have committed to bold actions and real targets to shift the dial on climate change which will assist us to continue to deliver strong sustainable long-term returns to our members."

These include a minimum of a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in First State Super's listed equities portfolio over the next three years, as well as the introduction of a new low-carbon index.

The fund will also commit to an ongoing review of its energy portfolio mix, to mitigate the potential for stranded assets. It will also set targets, fund-wide, for investments in renewable energy and future technologies.

First State says it will also play a greater stewardship role in engaging with companies on their individual emission reduction targets, as well as setting reduction targets for the super fund's directly owned companies as they shift to reduce emissions.

It will also advocate for an economy-wide reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (45% by 2030), and will look to replicate this reduction across its portfolio in the same timeframe.

First State Super chief investment officer Damian Graham noted the fund had already made significant investments in a sustainable future.

"Last year we took a one-third stake in the $1.1 billion South Australian wind farm, Snowtown 2; and have recently completed investments in a world-leading tyre recycling organisation, as well as a bottle-to-bottle recycling business, and are actively investigating other innovative opportunities," he said.

These innovative solutions will support the transition to a low-carbon economy, Graham said.

"We believe renewable energy and new technology investments will deliver for our members and community in the long-term, so are developing annual targets to increase our commitment in these areas," he said.