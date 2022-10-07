First Sentier launches small cap fundBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | FRIDAY, 7 OCT 2022 12:17PM
Read more: First Sentier Australian Small Companies Long Short Opportunities Fund, Dawn Kanelleas
First Sentier has launched a new Australian small companies fund that offers a long short strategy to wholesale and retail investors.
The First Sentier Australian Small Companies Long Short Opportunities Fund seeks out small high-quality companies that will one day grow into larger successful businesses.
"Identifying these stocks at the beginning of their journey provides investors with potential opportunities for significant capital growth along the way," First Sentier head of Australian small and mid cap companies Dawn Kanelleas explained.
"As small companies flourish, revenue and earnings growth have the potential to expand at their fastest rate in the company's lifecycle -growth that larger, more mature companies can find difficult to replicate from a higher base."
Long short funds overcome the long only constraint by having the ability to short sell stocks. First Sentier said this allows it to establish the desired underweight position in any stock, irrespective of its index weight.
"Just as some companies will become large, successful businesses, other companies will flounder, or fall victim to unfavourable market conditions or poor management decisions. Our long short strategy has the flexibility to take short positions in those companies for the benefit of the portfolio," Kanelleas commented.
She adds that this approach makes the most of the team's detailed research capability.
"Our team is focused on downside risks as much upside potential. The aim for capital preservation is a key tenet of our investment philosophy which lends itself to identifying short opportunities," she said.
Editor's Choice
Sustainable investment now mainstream: Survey
First Super: Merger pressure fizzles out
First Sentier launches small cap fund
Data sharing laws updated in response to Optus breach
|Sponsored by
How do you compare to your peers on your ESG journey?
Where do you stand compared to institutional peers on ESG integration, climate risk mitigation, or DE&I? Take our three-minute survey to find out.
|Sponsored by
Why clean energy is a hot topic?
We think growth in the wind and solar technologies will continue to be driven by their compelling economics and continued improvements in technology
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to double as product issuers?
Richard Ivers
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED