First Sentier launches small cap fund

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 7 OCT 2022   12:17PM

First Sentier has launched a new Australian small companies fund that offers a long short strategy to wholesale and retail investors.

The First Sentier Australian Small Companies Long Short Opportunities Fund seeks out small high-quality companies that will one day grow into larger successful businesses.

"Identifying these stocks at the beginning of their journey provides investors with potential opportunities for significant capital growth along the way," First Sentier head of Australian small and mid cap companies Dawn Kanelleas explained.

"As small companies flourish, revenue and earnings growth have the potential to expand at their fastest rate in the company's lifecycle -growth that larger, more mature companies can find difficult to replicate from a higher base."

Long short funds overcome the long only constraint by having the ability to short sell stocks. First Sentier said this allows it to establish the desired underweight position in any stock, irrespective of its index weight.

"Just as some companies will become large, successful businesses, other companies will flounder, or fall victim to unfavourable market conditions or poor management decisions. Our long short strategy has the flexibility to take short positions in those companies for the benefit of the portfolio," Kanelleas commented.

She adds that this approach makes the most of the team's detailed research capability.

"Our team is focused on downside risks as much upside potential. The aim for capital preservation is a key tenet of our investment philosophy which lends itself to identifying short opportunities," she said.

