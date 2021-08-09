First Sentier launches infrastructure fund

First Sentier Investors launched a responsible listed infrastructure fund for wholesale and institutional investors, focused on companies that are contributing to or benefiting from sustainable development.

The Responsible Listed Infrastructure Fund selects companies in utilities, toll roads, airports, mobile towers and data centres that have a framework of good corporate governance in

It aims to provide inflation-protected income and sustainable growth while delivering upon the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"Infrastructure assets have a central role to play in the delivery of affordable and clean energy; clean water and sanitation; sustainable cities and communities; and climate action to name but a few," First Sentier portfolio manager Rebecca Myatt said.

"We see sustainability as being much broader than climate change, but we also recognise it's the largest single issue today. Clean energy and decarbonisation are no longer just vague aims - they are real goals with timelines and government support. Our strategy aligns with investors' expectations that asset managers need to play a more active role to support this shift."

The fund is managed using an active, bottom-up process of stock selection which focuses on valuation, asset quality and sustainability-related criteria. It also has a key focus on shareholder engagement.

Engaging with company management enables us to understand a company better, and, where we believe it is necessary, to lobby for change. Through this engagement, we seek to highlight areas for potential improvement, encourage disclosure on ESG issues, and commend companies that are making progress in this area," Myatt said.

"We view this approach as being an important element of our fiduciary responsibilities."