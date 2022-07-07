Newspaper icon
First app for FirstWrap

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 7 JUL 2022   12:49PM

The Colonial First State FirstWrap mobile app will give members access to their superannuation, pension, and investment accounts via their phone.

The app is available on both Apple and Android devices and can be used to view total portfolio balances of any investments held on the FirstWrap platform as well as summaries of contributions, debits, fees, and the like. Members can also access details of where the money is invested and the current value of the investments.

A member's financial adviser can also be contacted directly through the app, CFS said.

"The launch of this app is another strong step in improving the digital experience for FirstWrap members. It allows members to conveniently view their FirstWrap accounts through their phone and access features not available through online investor access," CFS chief executive, superannuation Kelly Power said.

In terms of security, the app features two-factor authentication and has face and touch ID capability.

CFS said the launch is just the next step in its transformation program, which also includes the launch of the revamped Wrap platform later this year.

A total of $430 million is being invested across the business over the next four years, CFS said.

Power added: "We are well on the journey and will continue to listen to feedback from our members and deliver more features in the future to meet their ongoing needs."

Read more: FirstWrapCFSColonial First StateKelly Power
