Findex promotes new regional partners

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 JUL 2022   12:48PM

Findex has appointed a total of 57 new partners and associate partners across Australia and New Zealand.

The hires are an increase of almost 50% on the previous year, with most appointments coming from internal promotions. In all, 46 of them are in Australia.

Approximately half of the new appointments are based in regional locations, bolstering the privately owned financial advisory's commitment to supporting regional clients.

The expertise of new partners spans across wealth management, business advisory, tax advisory, risk insurance, audit and consulting sectors.

Across wealth management, promotions were handed to Brett Sibbison, Craig Godfrey, David Catt, Deborah Ball, Ian Clark, Jeremy Leach, Kerry Corrigan, Pauline Song, Richie Sorenson, Robert Ellis, Simon McGuirk, Voitek Biskup and Wayne Higgins. Sally McPherson was also promoted to associate partner within the SMSF division.

"Findex employs almost 3000 people throughout Australia and New Zealand with over 100 offices - many in regional areas, so we are a major employer," chief growth officer Chris Carey said.

"A large part of our success can be attributed to fostering career progression and providing opportunity to our talented cohort of emerging leaders across a range of disciplines, no matter where they reside."

Carey added that the new appointments will enhance the company's ability to service both regional and metropolitan areas with local, on the ground expertise and reflect the strong growth trajectory the business is on.

"The Findex partnership team across Australia is one that we are extremely proud of as we move into the new financial year," he said.

Findex currently employs 2700 staff across Australia and New Zealand, servicing a client base of over 250,000 clients, with over $17 billion funds under advice.

"The recent appointments lay the foundations for a stronger more united support system across all of Australia," Findex said.

