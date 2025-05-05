Newspaper icon
Finchley & Kent adopts Padua Solutions tech suite

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 5 MAY 2025   11:33AM

Advisers tied to Finchley & Kent will be able to use the full suite of Padua Solutions' services under a new partnership.

Striking a strategic partnership, Finchley & Kent's network of advisers will have access to Padua's new Paraplanning as a Service (PaaS) and Transition Management as a Service (TMaaS), which gives access to the technology provider's full suite of solutions.

PaaS sees advice documents created 10 times faster than industry averages, vetted via a three-stage review process. Meanwhile, TMaaS is focused on easing platform consolidation, selling investments, or buying/selling a book.

The partnership is aimed at increasing adviser efficiency and assisting with practice growth.

"This partnership signifies an exciting step forward in supporting advisers to better manage their businesses and deliver exceptional client outcomes," Padua chief executive Matthew Esler said.

"Finchley & Kent's fresh approach to advice aligns perfectly with our commitment to transforming financial advice through innovative, accessible technology."

Advisers will immediately benefit from reduced complexity and enhanced productivity, Padua said.

Also commenting, Finchley & Kent's Sam El Shammaa said: "We're thrilled to partner with Padua Solutions, whose forward-thinking technology solutions will empower our advisers to deliver more efficient, personalised, and scalable advice."

"Our collaboration underscores our shared vision to positively disrupt and reshape the future of financial services."

