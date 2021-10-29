Financial Standard, Deakin University partner

Financial Standard and Deakin University have partnered to improve students' learning experience through the integration of financial advice continuing professional development (CPD), and education capabilities.

Financial advisers completing CPD requirements via Financial Standard's FS Aspire CPD platform will be able to access enhanced education opportunities, while those studying financial planning at Deakin University can access FS Aspire CPD's range of content.

Financial Standard has been providing CPD solutions for financial planners since 2009, launching the FS Aspire CPD platform in 2019, as well as running a host of CPD-accredited events including the Chief Economists Forum, Advisers Big Day Out and Best Practice Series.

Financial Standard managing director Christopher Page said the partnership is an exciting opportunity for both Financial Standard and existing and aspiring financial advisers currently studying with Deakin University.

"Deakin University is a leader in education on a global scale and are leading the way for the financial planning community here in Australia," Page said.

"Education and professional development requirements for financial advisers have changed significantly over the past few years. FS Aspire CPD clients and Deakin University students will be given further access to content and learning capabilities through this new partnership to make their experience seamless as possible, while opening up new learning opportunities to further their careers."

Deakin University currently offers a Graduate Diploma of Financial Planning, Master of Financial Planning as well as bridging courses (MAA769, MLC714 and MAA728) which are all approved by the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA).

"Deakin is extremely excited to announce this new partnership with Financial Standard and is looking forward to the many opportunities this will provide to our students undertaking financial planning studies," Deakin University's Financial Planning Program director Marc Olynyk said.

"Deakin Business School has a strong focus on developing linkages with leading industry organisations and this partnership illustrates the commitment of both Deakin University and Financial Standard to develop new and exciting education experiences for students."