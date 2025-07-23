Newspaper icon
Financial services workers earn 12% pay rise

WEDNESDAY, 23 JUL 2025

Financial services employees saw their pay packets rise 12% in the last 12 months, according to Hays' annual Salary Guide, outpacing salary growth for lawyers and technology professionals.

After canvassing more than 12,000 employees from Australia and New Zealand, Hays found that the financial services sector led the pack in terms of salary growth during FY25-26.

The construction (11.7%), IT and tech system design (9.6%), legal (7.8%) and mining (6.9%) sectors also reported strong salary growth.

Such industries are most likely to offer massive salary increases of 20% or more, particularly in hard-to-fill or highly specialised roles.

The survey revealed that Australia's executives and senior leaders are the happiest as some 75% of directors say they feel fairly paid and 72% of C-suite leaders report strong satisfaction.

The most dissatisfied are early-career professionals as 49% of 25 to 29-year-olds and 42% of 30 to 39-year-olds complained they feel significantly underpaid.

Employees earning under $100,000 said they feel undervalued, with 12% saying they are "grossly underpaid" for the work they do.

"A point of concern is that younger and lower-income professionals are signalling dissatisfaction. If not addressed, this risks future workforce attrition and weak succession pipelines. This is especially problematic when we consider the value that younger or early-career professionals bring in terms of new and emerging skills," Hays APAC chief executive Matthew Dickason said.

Hays calculated the gender pay gap at 10% with females earning less than their male counterparts on average.

"This is more pronounced at higher income bands, even controlling for full-time roles, with men outnumbering women 2:1 in roles earning over $200,000," Dickason said.

In the financial advice sector, a financial planner in Sydney can earn between $95,000 and $140,000, while a senior financial planner can earn up to $180,000. The head of financial planning can earn between $200,000 and $280,000.

Financial planners from Queensland and Victoria can make between $90,000 and $130,000.

More broadly, New South Wales workers have an average annual salary of $143,800 compared to the national average or $141,900.

About 22% of the state earns between $150,000 and $199,000, which reflects a significant pool of workers in the finance and technology industries.

Victoria's average salary sits above the national mark at $142,300, while Queensland recorded the strongest salary growth nationally, with average salaries rising 5.6% over the past 12 month.

Cbus closes corporate super plan

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:54AM
Members of the AME Systems Corporate Super plan will be transitioned to Cbus Industry Super and see insurance changes.

Dexus rebuilds DWSF with $683m investment

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:58AM
Dexus has added a significant asset to the Dexus Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund with a $683 million investment.

ASIC bans investment scammer

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:05PM
ASIC has permanently banned the founder of Maxwell Financial Services and Asset Capital Holdings, Matthew Allen Beresford, from working in financial services, after he was found guilty of running an investment scam.

