Regulatory
Financial services exec embroiled in bribery scheme
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 16 APR 2020   12:49PM

A former financial services executive in the US has been charged with orchestrating a bribery scheme that saw him funnel at least $4 million to the Ghanaian government to gain their approval to build and operate an electrical power plant.

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged former Goldman Sachs executive Asante Berko with orchestrating a bribery scheme to help a Turkish client win a government contract to build the power plant in violation with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

On behalf of the Turkish energy company, Berko funnelled at least US$2.5 million to a Ghana-based intermediary to pay the bribes to the country's government.

The SEC alleges that Berko helped the intermediary pay more than US$200,000 to various government officials, with Berko personally paying more than US$60,000 to members of the Ghanaian parliament.

The SEC alleges that Berko took deliberate measures so his employee would not detect the bribery scheme, and even misled his employer's compliance team about the true role of the Ghana-based intermediary company.

SEC Enforcement Division's FCPA Unit chief Charles Cain said Berko acted alone and Goldman would not be charged.

"As alleged in our complaint, Berko orchestrated a scheme to bribe high-level Ghanaian officials in pursuit of firm business and his own enrichment," he said.

"Berko's misconduct was egregious and individual accountability remains a key component to our FCPA enforcement efforts.

"The firm's compliance personnel took appropriate steps to prevent the firm from participating in the transaction and it is not being charged."

The SEC will be seeking monetary penalties against Berko in addition to other remedies.

Read more: USSECAsante BerkoGoldman SachsCharles Cainscam
