Financial services boards overpaid: Research

Australia's financial services companies are the seventh largest group of companies listed within the ASX100 by market capitalisation, yet their directors are among the most handsomely rewarded.

A new report released by Apollo Communications reveals the top 10 highest remuneration-to-market-cap ratio boards among Australia's largest companies include the likes of AMP, Link Group and Challenger.

The firm's inaugural ASX-100 Board of Directors Report, uses data from November 2019 to detail the key decision-makers facing tough calls in corporate Australia's response to the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Apollo chief executive Adam Connolly, the firm's analysis demonstrates the value shareholders are getting out of their board appointees.

Ranking the market capitalisation of all the firms within the ASX100, Connolly said the report reveals shareholders in firms such as Magellan and Afterpay are getting good value.

However, when it comes to diversified financials, the story is a little bleaker, with the sector ranked second for overpaying its board. Banks, meanwhile, are ranked second for underpaying theirs.

"When board remuneration is ranked against company size, the top 10 best value boards in Australia are CSL, Newcrest Mining, Magellan Fin Group Limited, Coles Group, GPT Group, Afterpay Touch, Xero Limited, Sydney Airport, the a2 Milk Company and Sonic Healthcare," Connolly said.

"In contrast, the top 10 highest remuneration-to-market-cap ratio boards in Australia are Virgin Money UK, AMP, Resmed, Bank of Queensland, Link Group, Star Entertainment Group, Soul Pattinson, Worley Parsons, James Hardie and Challenger."

However, Connolly pointed out that listed company non-executive directors are paid just 0.01% of the market capitalisation of the ASX, which he said suggested "they provide fair value for the responsibility they take on", noting the risks they assume to their own personal reputation should something go wrong under their watch.

Overall, the best paying boards include Macquarie and NAB, while the report also revealed Macquarie director Gordon Cairns as the best paid non-executive director in the land, owing to the $1.8 million he earns across his directorships at Woolworths, Origin Energy and Macquarie.