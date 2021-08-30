Financial adviser levy to drop

The federal government has announced the ASIC levy paid by financial advisers will revert back to 2018/19 levels for the next two years, saving the sector at least $46 million.

The levy will be restored to $1142 per adviser, as was charged in 2018/19, while licensees will continue to pay the flat rate of $1500.

The reduction will see advisers pay close to a third of the $3138 estimated in the regulator's 2020/21 Cost Recovery Implementation Statement.

In a joint release from treasurer Josh Frydenberg and minister for superannuation and financial services Jane Hume, the government said the temporary relief is aimed at ensuring Australians can continue to access affordable, professional financial advice.

"The freeze in the per adviser levy will provide financial advisers with the certainty they need over the next two years to deal with the impacts of COVID-19 and further regulatory reforms making their way through the Parliament, including the introduction of a Single Disciplinary Body and a Compensation Scheme of Last Resort," Frydenberg and Hume said.

Treasury will also review the ASIC Industry Funding Model, commencing in 2022, in consultation with the Department of Finance and ASIC.

Responding to the news, Financial Planning Association of Australia chief executive Dante De Gori said the news was welcome.

"Today's news will provide some certainty and stability to financial planners, allowing them to provide more affordable financial advice to Australians. The FPA worked with and would like to thank our members for echoing our concerns about the current formula and their direct engagement with their local members of parliament over the past two years," he said.

"This is a significant milestone for the FPA and our members as we have been calling for a review of the flawed model since it was first proposed and then introduced three years ago. We would like to thank the government for listening to our concerns and those of our members."

Also commenting, Association of Financial Advisers national president Michael Nowak said it was a much-needed move in the right direction.

"The financial advisers the AFA represents are dealing with a requirement to sit a compulsory FASEA exam and meet other education standards to keep their livelihood, on top of an overwhelming volume of other regulatory reform, huge sectoral restructuring and the impact of the COVID-19 crisis," he said.

"It was unjustifiable to expect advisers already dealing with this tsunami of reforms to have to find extra cash to fund a trebling of the levy over two years to support an industry funding model requiring small businesses to pick up the cost of litigation against large institutions."