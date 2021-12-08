Financial Advice Hub goes live

The one-stop shop for regulatory information for financial advisers launched on December 7.

ASIC unveiled the new webpage following feedback from the industry that its resources were hard to find. The hub now consolidates ASIC's existing regulatory content on financial advice into a single site.

The industry's call for a dedicated regulatory resource are detailed in CP 332 Promoting access to affordable advice for consumers, which wrapped up consultations in early 2021.

The hub is part of other initiatives ASIC hopes will improve access to affordable personal advice.

It recently launched more guidance on Records of Aadvice and Statements of Advice. ASIC is due to release an advice snapshot summarising common terminology and advice concepts.

Separately, ASIC published a list of public companies that received a JobKeeper payment.

Under new JobKeeper disclosure requirements, all listed firms that received such a payment must report the total amount and number of employees the benefit went to each financial year.

ASIC updates the report at the beginning of each month. The report published yesterday captures JobKeeper information disclosed up until 30 November 2021.

Financial services firm listed in the report include Pinnacle Investment Management and Clime Investment Management, which received $1.2 million and $652,000 over two financial years respectively.

Easton Investments received $819,000, while Centuria Capital Group received $2.04 million. Centuria is one of the few companies that voluntary repaid all the benefits back to the government.