NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Financial Advice Hub goes live

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 DEC 2021   12:29PM

The one-stop shop for regulatory information for financial advisers launched on December 7.

ASIC unveiled the new webpage following feedback from the industry that its resources were hard to find. The hub now consolidates ASIC's existing regulatory content on financial advice into a single site.

The industry's call for a dedicated regulatory resource are detailed in CP 332 Promoting access to affordable advice for consumers, which wrapped up consultations in early 2021.

The hub is part of other initiatives ASIC hopes will improve access to affordable personal advice.

It recently launched more guidance on Records of Aadvice and Statements of Advice. ASIC is due to release an advice snapshot summarising common terminology and advice concepts.

Separately, ASIC published a list of public companies that received a JobKeeper payment.

Under new JobKeeper disclosure requirements, all listed firms that received such a payment must report the total amount and number of employees the benefit went to each financial year.

ASIC updates the report at the beginning of each month. The report published yesterday captures JobKeeper information disclosed up until 30 November 2021.

Financial services firm listed in the report include Pinnacle Investment Management and Clime Investment Management, which received $1.2 million and $652,000 over two financial years respectively.

Easton Investments received $819,000, while Centuria Capital Group received $2.04 million. Centuria is one of the few companies that voluntary repaid all the benefits back to the government.

Read more: ASICJobKeeperCenturia Capital GroupClime Investment ManagementEaston InvestmentsPinnacle Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

LIC appoints former Wallaby as director
Avanteos faces criminal charges over deceased super members
AAT downgrades adviser banning
ASIC sets out limited advice expectations
New members on Markets Disciplinary Panel
Backlash after 'unprecedented' ASIC action against Westpac
Courtenay House director faces court for alleged fraud offences
Review of ASIC kicks off
ASIC files numerous cases against Westpac
ASIC sues ANZ over home loan referrals

Editor's Choice

AZ NGA recruits chief operating officer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The chief operating officer of Countplus will join AZ Next Generation Advisory in the new year, spearheading the group's expansion plans.

Avanteos faces criminal charges over deceased super members

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:26PM
ASIC has brought criminal charges against Avanteos Investments for charging deceased superannuation members.

State Street, Vanguard complete world first blockchain trade

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:30PM
State Street Digital, Vanguard and Symbiont have completed the first live trade for foreign exchange forward contracts leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts.

The dark side of super switching: Research

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:15AM
New research from Griffith University and Iress has revealed the 'double-edged sword' of the ease with which consumers can switch their superannuation.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

Access a 20% EOY discount to Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.