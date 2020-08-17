NEWS
Investment
Fiducian posts $10.5m in FY20 profits
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 17 AUG 2020   12:40PM

ASX-listed Fiducian Group doubled its net inflows to $217 million in FY20, as it posts $10.5 million in statutory net profit after tax for the year.

Net profit for the group - which includes funds management, financial planning, corporate and platform administration - was mostly flat, rising only about 1% from FY19's $10,350. Group gross revenue was $54.9 million.

The biggest contributor to profit, funds management ended June 30 with $2.79 billion in total funds under management, across 15 strategies.

Revenue for the segment was $14.95 million (up 7.9% over previous year) and net profit was $9.377 million (up about 9.4%).

Fiducian's financial planning business now has 41 practices and 74 representatives, with about $3.05 billion in funds under advice (about $412 million of which came from acquisitions in FY20).

The financial planning segment grew revenue by about 23% to $20.78 million. However, its contribution to the net profit tumbled from a loss of $729,000 last year to a loss of $1.69 million this year.

The third segment, corporate and platform administration grew revenue by about 11% to $19.17 million. The corresponding profit for the segment was up 4.6% to $7.2 million.

In an ASX presentation, the company said it would look to expand funds management in new markets where profitable and leverage success of the multi-manager strategies.

In financial planning, it is keen to expand through value accretive acquisitions. In administration, it wants to distribute managed accounts capabilities, offer badged solutions to independent financial advisers and build on SMSF administration.

It is also looking to commercialise financial planning software and add new system functionality to platform administration services.

It has $14 million of cash.

The stock started today's trading at $5.25 and was up to $5.71 at noon.

Latest News
