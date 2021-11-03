Fiducian acquires $1.1bn advice business

Fiducian was the successful bidder for the $1.1 billion financial advice subsidiary of a national bank.

People's Choice Credit Union (PCCU) has sold its financial advice business to the ASX-listed group, in a move that continues Fiducian's ambitious growth strategy.

Fiducian will pay $12.6 million for the business, of which 70% will be up front and the remainder after 12 months for a recurring revenue of $7.6 million.

The business services many of PCCU's more than 390,000 members and the acquisition sees Fiducian's footprint in South Australia and the Northern Territory swell significantly. More than 50 advisers will also come across in the deal, bringing Fiducian's total network to 92.

Following the completion of the transaction, Fiducian's total funds under management, administration and advice will sit at $12.3 billion. Its funds under advice will grow to $5 billion.

"This is a great achievement for us to be working alongside PCCU and we are delighted to be chosen. Our vision as an organisation is to make positive changes to the lives of our clients and our staff," Fiducian chair Indy Singh said.

"This is a very exciting step for our group, and we have the expertise and experience to ensure it will be a success for everyone involved."

Also commenting, PCCU managing director Steve Laidlaw said: "Our focus is to ensure our members continue to receive first-class financial advice and our financial planning team benefit from enhanced career development and growth opportunities. Fiducian will provide both, which is a very positive outcome."

PCCU's clients, staff and contracts will transition to Fiducian in the coming months.

PCCU was advised exclusively by Berkshire Global Advisors, led by its APAC partner Nelson Lam.