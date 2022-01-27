NEWS
Executive Appointments

Fidelity hires from Mercer

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 27 JAN 2022   12:09PM

Fidelity International has bolstered its institutional capability, hiring Mercer's head of Australian equities research.

Mark Vrkic has been appointed as director, institutional business, based in Sydney for Fidelity International.

He joins from Mercer, where he spent three and a half years as head of Australian equities research.

Prior to this, Vrkic held positions in the external equities team at Aware Super, and as a portfolio manager managing global equities and alternatives portfolios at BT and Advance.

He will report to Tim Connolly, head of Fidelity's institutional business.

"Mark has extensive experience in fund manager research and multi-manager portfolio management and is a very well-regarded figure in the institutional industry," Connolly said.

"We're delighted to have him on board and believe he will be a very strong addition to the team."

Vrkic steps into the position vacated by Katie Constance, who is relocating back to the UK and transitioning to a role within Fidelity's sustainable investing team based in London.

"We're fortunate at Fidelity to have an extensive global network which enables our people to move internally and transfer to other countries and indeed teams. Thankfully this means we're in the fortunate position to keep Katie in the family and we look forward to working with her in her new capacity within the sustainable team - something very dear to both our hearts," Fidelity managing director Alva Devoy said.

"I'd also like to take the opportunity to welcome Mark to the team. Mark is a disciplined and motivated investment professional with demonstrated skill delivering a wide range of investment advice and portfolio solutions in a career spanning more than 20 years. His experience and passion will be hugely beneficial as we embark on the next growth stage of our business."

