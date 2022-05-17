Fidelity appoints sales manager

Fidelity has appointed a regional sales manager, working with financial advisers in Queensland.

Benjamin Lucas has joined in the role, coming from Challenger where he was a business development manager for the last four years.

Lucas will be based in Brisbane and report directly to head of Fidelity's wholesale sales Simon Glazier.

Lucas' experience and industry connections, particularly in the Queensland market where he has worked for over seven years, will bolster Fidelity's already strong capabilities, Glazier said.

Lucas has previously also held roles with Asteron Life, both in business development and fund administration, DWL Financial Services, ScotiaBank and Colonial First State.

"Benjamin has a strong track record in distribution and sales and a deep understanding of the needs of the financial advice community," Glazier said.

"This experience and knowledge, along with his solid relationships with financial planning groups, make him a great fit for our team."