Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Fidelity appoints sales manager

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 17 MAY 2022   12:46PM

Fidelity has appointed a regional sales manager, working with financial advisers in Queensland.

Benjamin Lucas has joined in the role, coming from Challenger where he was a business development manager for the last four years.

Lucas will be based in Brisbane and report directly to head of Fidelity's wholesale sales Simon Glazier.

Lucas' experience and industry connections, particularly in the Queensland market where he has worked for over seven years, will bolster Fidelity's already strong capabilities, Glazier said.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

Lucas has previously also held roles with Asteron Life, both in business development and fund administration, DWL Financial Services, ScotiaBank and Colonial First State.

"Benjamin has a strong track record in distribution and sales and a deep understanding of the needs of the financial advice community," Glazier said.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

"This experience and knowledge, along with his solid relationships with financial planning groups, make him a great fit for our team."

Read more: FidelityBenjamin LucasSimon GlazierAsteron LifeChallengerColonial First StateDWL Financial ServicesScotiaBank
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds back Say on Climate
GQG Partners expands Australian team
NFP funds dominate retiree super: Research
CFS awards stewardship mandate
Warakirri Asset Management strengthens retail focus
ECP Asset Management expands distribution capabilities
REI Super appoints to board
Colonial First State settles super class action for $56.3m
Colonial First State CFO in new role
Bennelong advances Victoria, Tasmania distribution strategy

Editor's Choice

Industry pans early release superannuation policy

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Morrison government's re-election Hail Mary policy to allow early superannuation withdrawals to be used for house deposits has been widely condemned.

AXA IM adds to ESG fund suite

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
AXA Investment Managers has brought two new responsible investment funds to the Australian market.

ISPT selects new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Industry Super Property Trust has named Chris Chapple of 151 Property Group as its new chief executive.

Charges laid in lengthy ASIC investigation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A former financial adviser who was permanently banned in 2016 for using close to $2 million in client funds for his own use has now been charged with 17 offences related to the alleged fraudulent transfer of shares to himself.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Darryl Johnson

CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS PTY LTD
Darryl Johnson was conned into running by a manager 15 years ago. Little did Johnson know, running would soon become his life's passion, and the lessons learnt from training and competing in ultramarathons would set him up for success in the finance world. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.