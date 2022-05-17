Fidelity appoints sales manager

Fidelity appoints sales managerBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 17 MAY 2022 12:46PM
Read more: Fidelity, Benjamin Lucas, Simon Glazier, Asteron Life, Challenger, Colonial First State, DWL Financial Services, ScotiaBank
Fidelity has appointed a regional sales manager, working with financial advisers in Queensland.
Benjamin Lucas has joined in the role, coming from Challenger where he was a business development manager for the last four years.
Lucas will be based in Brisbane and report directly to head of Fidelity's wholesale sales Simon Glazier.
Lucas' experience and industry connections, particularly in the Queensland market where he has worked for over seven years, will bolster Fidelity's already strong capabilities, Glazier said.
Lucas has previously also held roles with Asteron Life, both in business development and fund administration, DWL Financial Services, ScotiaBank and Colonial First State.
"Benjamin has a strong track record in distribution and sales and a deep understanding of the needs of the financial advice community," Glazier said.
"This experience and knowledge, along with his solid relationships with financial planning groups, make him a great fit for our team."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Industry pans early release superannuation policy
AXA IM adds to ESG fund suite
ISPT selects new chief executive
Charges laid in lengthy ASIC investigation
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
How does your super fund invest your money?
Helping Australians overcome the pervasive fear impacting their quality of life
An open letter to Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison
Are you ready for what's coming?
Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.
Darryl Johnson
INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS PTY LTD