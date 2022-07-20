Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Fidelity appoints APAC head of equities

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 JUL 2022   12:31PM

Fidelity International has named Marty Dropkin in the newly created role of head of equities, Asia Pacific.

It's a promotion for Dropkin who was most recently head of Asian fixed income, overseeing US$25 billion in client assets.

In the new role, Dropkin is charged with driving best-in-class investment performance in Asia Pacific, Fidelity said. He will also be focused on ensuring sustainability principles continue to be integrated into the investment process.

Based in Hong Kong, Dropkin will lead the Asia-based equities team while also spending time in Singapore and across the region. He will report to global chief investment officer Andrew McCaffery.

"As we look to further cement Fidelity's reputation as a leading provider of equity investment capabilities in Asia and globally, Marty's depth of investment knowledge, breadth of experience and strong track-record will be invaluable," McCaffery said.

"He has demonstrated excellent leadership throughout his time at Fidelity and will be instrumental in our continued drive to deliver investment performance for our clients and to place sustainability considerations at the heart of everything we do."

In the 12 years he's been at Fidelity, Dropkin has also served as global head of research, fixed income. Before joining in 2010 he was a senior analyst at Grotevant Research Partners.

He has also held roles with Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch and AT&T.

