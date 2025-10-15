Fidante partners with Fulcrum, expands alts offering

Challenger's Fidante has partnered with London-based Fulcrum Asset Management, acquiring a minority stake and securing exclusive distribution rights across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

This is Fidante's second partnership in 2025, after bringing on long-short manager System Capital as an affiliate in February, underscoring its ambition to bolster its alternatives capabilities.

Fulcrum manages $12.6 billion and is primarily a liquid alternatives manager specialising in macro strategies, while also offering illiquid alternatives in the UK pension market. It has three principle capabilities including discretionary strategies, alternative solutions and quantitative strategies.

"We are excited to be partnering with Fulcrum, a firm with a long and successful track record in macro strategies. Their expertise is a compelling addition to Fidante's affiliate network and creates new opportunities for investors seeking world-class alternatives," said Victor Rodriguez, chief executive of funds management at Challenger.

Rodriguez noted that the partnership strengthens Fidante's growth strategy by expanding its alternatives offering at a time of rising client demand.

Fulcrum managing partner Joe Davidson said this will remain an independent partnership, providing the firm with a strong platform for growth in Asia Pacific.

"We are delighted to enter into a formal partnership with Fidante. There is strong alignment between the culture and aspirations of both firms, and we are excited to work with Fidante to broaden access to our strategies for Australian and Asian investors," Davidson said.

Fidante has approximately $96 billion in funds under management across its 19 affiliate managers. These affiliates range from alternatives, which include Apollo Global Management, Fulcrum Asset Management and System Capital, to Australian equities, including Alphinity Investment Management and Eiger Capital; global equities including Ox Capital Management and Nomura Asset Management; and fixed income, including Bentham Asset Management and Kapstream Capital.