Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Fidante partners with Fulcrum, expands alts offering

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 OCT 2025   12:18PM

Challenger's Fidante has partnered with London-based Fulcrum Asset Management, acquiring a minority stake and securing exclusive distribution rights across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

This is Fidante's second partnership in 2025, after bringing on long-short manager System Capital as an affiliate in February, underscoring its ambition to bolster its alternatives capabilities.

Fulcrum manages $12.6 billion and is primarily a liquid alternatives manager specialising in macro strategies, while also offering illiquid alternatives in the UK pension market. It has three principle capabilities including discretionary strategies, alternative solutions and quantitative strategies.

"We are excited to be partnering with Fulcrum, a firm with a long and successful track record in macro strategies. Their expertise is a compelling addition to Fidante's affiliate network and creates new opportunities for investors seeking world-class alternatives," said Victor Rodriguez, chief executive of funds management at Challenger.

Rodriguez noted that the partnership strengthens Fidante's growth strategy by expanding its alternatives offering at a time of rising client demand.

Fulcrum managing partner Joe Davidson said this will remain an independent partnership, providing the firm with a strong platform for growth in Asia Pacific.

"We are delighted to enter into a formal partnership with Fidante. There is strong alignment between the culture and aspirations of both firms, and we are excited to work with Fidante to broaden access to our strategies for Australian and Asian investors," Davidson said.

Fidante has approximately $96 billion in funds under management across its 19 affiliate managers. These affiliates range from alternatives, which include Apollo Global Management, Fulcrum Asset Management and System Capital, to Australian equities, including Alphinity Investment Management and Eiger Capital; global equities including Ox Capital Management and Nomura Asset Management; and fixed income, including Bentham Asset Management and Kapstream Capital.

Read more: FidanteChallengerLondon-based Fulcrum Asset ManagementSystem CapitalAsia PacificJoe DavidsonVictor RodriguezAlphinity Investment ManagementApollo Global ManagementBentham Asset ManagementEiger CapitalKapstream CapitalNomura Asset ManagementOx Capital Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Allspring appoints head of sales for new Sydney office
Generation Life hires former Allianz Retire+ exec
FICAP RockStar raises $110k for charity
Alphinity takes global fund to UK, Europe
Australia dominates APAC real estate private credit raisings
Australia's top allocators to share insights at InDay
Family offices stand firm on sustainable investing
Fidante loses $11.4bn in insto money
FICAP RockStar returns to The Beresford in 2025
Elanor rebuffs Lederer's governance concerns

Editor's Choice

Early release of super for dental, IVF spikes in FY25

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
The amount being taken from superannuation accounts to pay for dental and IVF treatments increased significantly in the year to June 30.

Carbon tax a 'missed opportunity': Debelle

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:39PM
Funds SA chair Guy Debelle has told investors at the IGCC Summit 2025 to just "get on with it" and start investing in things that will benefit the climate.

Family trusts safe from reform for now: Mulino

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino has said the government is not currently looking at reforming the tax treatment of family trusts.

Vanguard partners to launch core-satellite portfolios for advisers

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:43PM
Financial advisers will be able to access the combination of Vanguard's expertise in global index portfolio construction and Lonsec Investment Solutions investment management experience through a new core-satellite model portfolio offering.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media