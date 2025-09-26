Newspaper icon
FICAP RockStar raises $110k for charity

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 26 SEP 2025   12:42PM

The Finance Industry Community Aid Program (FICAP) annual RockStar event raised $110,000 for charity last night.

Each year, Sydney's financial services industry comes together to raise much-needed funds for multiple charity partners while discovering the hidden singing talents of some of their peers.

Performing at The Beresford in Sydney's Surry Hills last night, Magellan Financial Group key account manager Martin van Eyk was crowned FICAP RockStar after belting out the Screaming Jets classic, Better.

There were three other awards handed out on the night.

Challenger's Shirley Natasunjaya was named Best Vocalist for her performance of Chaka Khan's Ain't Nobody, while NMG Group's Brayden Slade took home the award for Best New Talent after covering The Killers' Mr Brightside.

Finally, the Bands Choice Award went to Isabella Vick from Ironbark for her rendition of Fleetwood Mac's Go Your Own Way.

At the same time, a silent auction raised $110,000 for FICAP's 2025 three charity partners Life Ed, Feel the Magic, and Fighting Chance.

The evening also featured performances from Eleanor Foster from KPMG, Mira Dilek and Ana Lepojevic of BlackRock, PIMCO's Scott Delaney and Mae Ann See from HUB24.

Since its inception in 2006, FICAP has raised over $3 million for charity.

This year's platinum sponsors for the event were BlackRock and Challenger. The gold sponsors are Alexander Funds, AZ NGA, BT, Colonial First State, HUB24, Ironbark Asset Management, KPMG, Macquarie, Magellan, Maple-Brown Abbott, Montgomery, NMG Consulting, Pendal/Perpetual, PIMCO, Profusion, Schroders, SQM Research, and Thinktank.

Financial Standard is proud to be the media partner of FICAP.

