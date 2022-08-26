Newspaper icon
FICAP raises over $120k for charity

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 26 AUG 2022   12:46PM

FICAP's annual fundraiser returned for the first time since 2019 last night, raising over $120,000 for SHINE for Kids and the Starlight Children's Foundation.

Speaking at the event, FICAP chair Marnie McLaren said: "It's so exciting to see everyone together. We've had a few false starts trying to reorganise the event and lockdown contributed to that but being here tonight is incredible."

The event returned with something a little different, taking things down a notch with a Live & Acoustic set, drawing a crowd of 300 investment industry professionals.

"Usually, we would have our RockStar event, which is a lot of fun, but we didn't feel it was Covid-friendly and we wanted everyone to be able to get together, network and connect," McLaren said

"Everyone just wants to catch up, it's a little bit lower key but what we are here to do is highlight those charities and the amazing work they do, while raising as much money for them as possible."

The event saw more than $120,000 raised for FICAP's charity partners. To date, FICAP has raised more than $2.2 million.

SHINE for Kids business development manager Julianne Sanders explained that for 40 years SHINE has supported children and young people effected by the criminal justice system.

"Children with a parent in prison are the invisible victims of crime. They experience significant psychological and emotional trauma, isolation, bullying, poverty, homelessness and fragmentation of care, education and family support," she said.

"The funds raised from FICAP provide essential support for SHINE's RISE Education program in Western Sydney. RISE gives primary-age students with a parent in prison access to a vital support system that encourages their learning and development. Each student is matched with a mentor who supports them academically, socially and culturally."

Meanwhile, Starlight national partnerships manager Matt Geraghty said the money raised from the FICAP community has been critical to fund its Livewire program at the Westmead Children's Hospital, to ensure its continued throughout the pandemic.

"Livewire transforms the healthcare experience and well-being of teenagers living with chronic illness or disabilities through opportunities for social connection, creative expression, and personal development," he said.

"At Starlight, we know happiness in childhood really matters and it's a privilege to partner with FICAP to replace their pain, fear and isolation of treatment with fun, joy and laughter."

As the acoustic band played some classic hits, the FICAP community enjoyed an evening of reconnecting for a good cause.

McLaren said the event feedback had been extremely positive and would be taken into consideration when planning next year.

FICAP's platinum sponsors for 2022 are BlackRock, Challenger, Count Charitable Foundation, MLC Asset Management and PIMCO.

Its gold sponsors for 2022 are BT, Capital Group, Colonial First State, FIL Investment Management (Australia) Limited, First Sentier Investors (Australia) Services Pty Limited, Franklin Templeton Investments, GSFM, Hub24, Ironbark, Janus Henderson, KPMG, Macquarie, Magellan, Montgomery Investments, Morningstar, NMG Consulting, Pendal, Profusion Group, Schroders, Spire Capital, and SQM Research.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of FICAP and the Live & Acoustic event.

