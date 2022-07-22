FICAP is back on in 2022

The Financial Industry Community Aid Program (FICAP) is returning after a pandemic pause.

This year FICAP's Live & Acoustic event will be held on August 25 at the Establishment Ballroom and in support of Aussie youths in need. All proceeds will go to SHINE for Kids and Starlight Children's Foundation.

Held in place of the usual RockStar event, FICAP chair Marnie McLaren said it's all about reconnecting.

"We're doing things a little differently this year based on our sponsors' feedback. It's been two years of not seeing people face to face due to Covid and charities have been doing it tough," she explained.

"So, we've pulled together a slightly more intimate night of acoustic music that really gives the financial services community a chance to reconnect and raise money for some amazing causes."

FICAP was formed in 2006 by a group of financial services professionals who wanted to give back. It's made up of industry participants representing major banking, wealth, and asset management groups.

"We felt extremely fortunate to work within such an amazing industry (financial services) and wanted to be able to give back to the community," McLaren explained.

"We decided to hold a one-off event and it was so successful we did it again the following year, and since then it's just kept going."

Since its inception, FICAP has raised over $2.2 million for various charities. More than $150,000 of this was donated in 2020 despite the event being cancelled, with all 41 sponsors honouring their commitments.

"We are extremely excited to announce the return and have been asked by many in industry when we will be back. This is the first time post-pandemic that we're actually in person and getting the industry back together," she said.

More than 800 people attended the 2019 event, with more than $300,000 raised for Raise, Learning Links and Starlight Children's Foundation.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of FICAP and the Live & Acoustic event.