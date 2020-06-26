NEWS
Executive Appointments
FEW announces new chief executive
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 26 JUN 2020   1:00PM

Financial Executive Women has named a new chief executive, as its founder looks to step back.

After seven years leading FEW, its founder Judith Beck has announced she is stepping back and handing over the reins to executive director Alex Tullio.

As Tullio takes on the chief executive role, Beck will transition to chair of the FEW Advisory Board to assist FEW in reaching its goals.

"FEW is all about passing the baton of experience to the next levels and this is my way of giving back to an industry that has been good to me," Beck said.

"The team at FEW and I welcome Alex and her team with great excitement for our next phase of growth."

Tullio joined FEW earlier this year, bringing more than 20 years' experience in financial services.

A former Bendigo and Adelaide Bank executive, Tullio has built a strong reputation for growing and transforming businesses, FEW said.

"I have no doubt that Alex and her team will be able to take the FEW vision even further and help with ensuring that all women have the right support system and equal opportunities," Beck said.

Announcing the move via a Zoom event today, Beck commented on the need for multiple mentors.

"It's essential that you have an advocate. Great to have an internal mentor but you need an external advocate who can give you support, tell you the truth, and doesn't have any agenda," she said.

"Help women to get to that next level, to have that support system. You really need people in your corner to help you at every stage of your career to get you to the next level."

