Female Excellence in Advice Award winner named

Amie Baker of Rekab Advice has taken out the gong, now in its 10th year.

The award, which is presented by both the Association of Financial Advisers and TAL, recognises the talents and contributions of female financial advisers and the work they do with clients, the community and their profession.

Baker was selected for her strong advocacy of females in financial advice and her efforts in improving financial literacy in the community with her two podcasts, Centsability and Equity Gals.

AFA chief executive Phil Anderson said Baker is "actively teaching other female advisers how to help change their clients' money mindsets."

He added that it was a hotly contested award, demonstrating the difference that great female advisers can make in changing the lives of so many for the better.

Also commenting, TAL general manager, retail distribution Niall McConville said: "Amie Baker's dedication and passion for educating the community and guiding her clients has already helped many people."

"On tonight becoming the 10th winner of this important award, Amie joins an impressive alumni and we congratulate her on this achievement. We are thrilled that Amie has this new platform to continue to drive positive change in the advice profession."

Also nominated were Kathy Havers from Viridian Advisory, Morgan Hayward of Yield Financial Advisory, Madeline Jacovides from Mazi Wealth, Kathryn McDonald from Boutique Advisers, and Cara Williams of Sufficient Funds.