Federation AM partners with BlackRock

Federation Asset Management has entered into a joint venture with BlackRock Real Assets to invest in childcare real estate in Australia.

The joint venture will acquire Federation's Australian childcare real estate assets as well as fund future acquisitions and development of childcare centres. The assets will be placed under a Federation Education Trust and Federation will be the asset coordinator and development manager of the trust.

Federation partner Jason Walter said the joint venture is a key milestone in capturing an opportunity to build out childcare infrastructure in Australia.

"The opportunity in Australian childcare real estate is profound. There are 8500 centres nationally with an aggregate value of $34 billion and growing. The sector is well supported by the bipartisan government policy and enjoys strong demographic tailwinds and long lease terms with high quality tenants. BlackRock shares Federation's vision to target these opportunities," Walter said.

BlackRock Real Assets head of investments for APAC real estate Hamish MacDonald added: "We are pleased to partner with Federation to capitalise on this large yet fragmented childcare real estate market in Australia."

"The joint venture is well-positioned to benefit from Federation's industry relationships and solid track record, as well as strong fundamental demand drivers such as increased female participation in the labour force and a flight to quality childcare infrastructure."

Both Federation and BlackRock expect initial gross commitments exceeding $600 million.