Federation AM launches new fund

Alternative asset manager Federation Asset Management has launched an unlisted private investments fund with daily pricing, aimed at retail and wholesale investors.

Federation Alternative Investments II (F2) is an open-ended fund available to retail and wholesale investors, offering exposure to Federation's ESG-oriented alternative investments in healthcare, sustainable energy, and social and disability property assets.

F2 will publish daily pricing and allow investors to apply for or redeem units daily, offering liquidity that is not commonplace in funds that invest in unlisted property and infrastructure.

"The launch of F2 is an exciting step in Federation's journey. We are building on our proven track record for delivering consistently strong investor returns underpinned by quality assets and a thoughtful investment approach," Federation Asset Management chief executive Cameron Brownjohn said.

"In offering investors in F2 daily liquidity for what are essentially illiquid private unlisted assets, we are breaking new ground in alternative asset management."

Federation's flagship fund has an internal rate of return since its inception in 2018 of 20.8%.

"The new fund is unique in providing both exposure to assets that are not correlated to the stock market and the flexibility to apply for or redeem investments daily," Brownjohn added.

"We're excited to be applying our investment skills to pioneering a new, flexible investment option for the Australian market."