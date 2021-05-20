NEWS
Investment

Federation AM awards mandate

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 20 MAY 2021   11:40AM

Federation Asset Management has selected an administrator for its Sustainable Australian Real Asset Trust (SARA).

Apex Group will provide fund administration, share registry and regulatory services to Federation's SARA, which will invest in renewable energy projects, energy storage systems and sustainable infrastructure projects and developments across Australia and New Zealand.

SARA is targeting $750 million in capital commitments and launched in December 2020 with signed anchor commitments of around $75 million.

"There is an exciting growth opportunity in the Australian renewables sector as the transition to a low carbon economy gets underway. We are delighted to partner with longstanding Apex client, Federation, to support their innovative role in driving that transition," Apex Group regional managing director - APAC Valerie Mantot-Groene said.

"By providing flexible and reliable fund administration solutions we will allow the Federation management team to focus on the job at hand: identifying and executing investment opportunities which will fuel the energy transition."

Federation partner Stephen Panizza added: "Apex share our commitment to driving capital towards assets which will effect real environmental change."

"We have received the high level of responsive service we have come to expect from Apex and have been particularly impressed by their local team who demonstrate extensive knowledge of the Australian regulatory requirements and closed ended structures and strategies."

The mandate comes after Apex upped its takeover bid against SS&C for Mainstream.

Apex made a new offer of $2.65 cash per share, upping its prior bid by 10 cents and bidding 9 cents more than SS&C's recent offer.

Read more: SARAApex GroupFederation Asset ManagementSustainable Australian Real Asset TrustStephen PanizzaValerie Mantot-Groene
VIEW COMMENTS

