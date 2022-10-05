FEAL appoints chief executive

The Fund Executives Association Limited (FEAL) named Katrina Bacon as its new chief executive.

She will commence the role in January next year and replaces Joanna Davison who is retiring after holding the position for nine years.

Bacon has more than 25 years of experience with Towers Perrin as a consulting actuary.

She joins from KPMG where she worked in its Superannuation Advisory practice as a director since 2001.

Bacon has a personal commitment to the superannuation industry and a long history of assisting and advising funds, providers, and employers on all aspects of superannuation.

FEAL's chair Brian Delaney welcomed her to the position.

"I am delighted to welcome Katrina to the association. She knows FEAL and its members well and cares deeply about what we do. Her broad industry knowledge and insights will give us a strong base for FEAL's next stage," he said.

He also thanked Davison for her tenure.

"Joanna has transformed FEAL in her time as our chief executive, the growth in our membership is a testament to the way she has embedded the vision of the organisation to be the leading provider of professional development and education for fund executives," he said.

"She has developed the services and programs provide, enhanced our governance, and made FEAL a place for industry leaders of today and tomorrow to collaborate, learn and develop. We all wish her well in her retirement."

Commenting on her own appointment, Bacon said she is delighted to be taking on the FEAL chief executive responsibilities and is looking forward to supporting its members.

"I am a believer in the alignment of the not-for-profit sector and am a long-time admirer of FEAL and its mission. I am genuinely excited to pick up the reins from Joanna and work with the FEAL team, board and members," she explained.

"We will continue to deliver and further develop professional support and education to our executive members, helping them return outstanding outcomes for whole generations of working Australians."

Davison concluded it has been a privilege to hold the position.

"We have made a significant contribution to the industry with our programs and services, and the opportunities for our members to learn from each other and other leaders at our conferences and forums. I am excited about the next chapter in my life," she said.