Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

FEAL appoints chief executive

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 OCT 2022   12:36PM

The Fund Executives Association Limited (FEAL) named Katrina Bacon as its new chief executive.

She will commence the role in January next year and replaces Joanna Davison who is retiring after holding the position for nine years.

Bacon has more than 25 years of experience with Towers Perrin as a consulting actuary.

She joins from KPMG where she worked in its Superannuation Advisory practice as a director since 2001.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

Bacon has a personal commitment to the superannuation industry and a long history of assisting and advising funds, providers, and employers on all aspects of superannuation.

FEAL's chair Brian Delaney welcomed her to the position.

"I am delighted to welcome Katrina to the association. She knows FEAL and its members well and cares deeply about what we do. Her broad industry knowledge and insights will give us a strong base for FEAL's next stage," he said.

He also thanked Davison for her tenure.

"Joanna has transformed FEAL in her time as our chief executive, the growth in our membership is a testament to the way she has embedded the vision of the organisation to be the leading provider of professional development and education for fund executives," he said.

"She has developed the services and programs provide, enhanced our governance, and made FEAL a place for industry leaders of today and tomorrow to collaborate, learn and develop. We all wish her well in her retirement."

Commenting on her own appointment, Bacon said she is delighted to be taking on the FEAL chief executive responsibilities and is looking forward to supporting its members.

"I am a believer in the alignment of the not-for-profit sector and am a long-time admirer of FEAL and its mission. I am genuinely excited to pick up the reins from Joanna and work with the FEAL team, board and members," she explained.

"We will continue to deliver and further develop professional support and education to our executive members, helping them return outstanding outcomes for whole generations of working Australians."

Davison concluded it has been a privilege to hold the position.

"We have made a significant contribution to the industry with our programs and services, and the opportunities for our members to learn from each other and other leaders at our conferences and forums. I am excited about the next chapter in my life," she said.

Read more: FEALKatrina BaconJoanna DavisonBrian DelaneySuperannuation Advisory
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Julie Lander named FEAL Fund Executive of the Year
New board directors at FEAL
Aware Super chief executive named Fund Executive of the Year
Employers unaware of YFYS, stapling: Study
FEAL welcomes new board directors
Former QIC executive joins Qualitas
FEAL executive of the year named
QIC appoints general manager
QIC appoints executive director
HESTA boss wins FEAL award

Editor's Choice

CALI names chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) has named Christine Cupitt as its inaugural chief executive.

Equipsuper restructures investment team

ANDREW MCKEAN
Equipsuper has made three senior hires after revisiting its investment strategies and team structure.

MLC launches first retail private equity fund

CHLOE WALKER
In a bid to provide retail investors with concentrated exposure to global private equity investments, the asset manager has launched its first retail private equity fund, the MLC Global Private Equity Fund.

Prime Financial acquires SMSF administrator

CHLOE WALKER
In a critical step in its ambition of becoming Australia's premier B2B SMSF administrator, Prime Financial Group has acquired Gold Coast-based SMSF Administrator Intello.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to double as product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Richard Ivers

PORTFOLIO MANAGER - EQUITIES
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Portfolio management isn't the easiest of gigs, but a little competition isn't unusual for Prime Value Asset Management's Richard Ivers. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.