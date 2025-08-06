Newspaper icon
FCA fines Neil Woodford, WIM $94m

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 AUG 2025   12:28PM

Former 'YouTube fundie' Neil Woodford and his defunct company have been collectively fined more than £45 million ($94m) by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The regulator fined Woodford £5.89 million ($12.1m) and banned him from being employed in senior manager roles and managing funds for retail investors.

Woodford Investment Management (WIM) has been slapped with a £40 million fine ($82.1m).

The Woodford Equity Income Fund (WEIF) faced a liquidity crunch in 2019 after investing in mostly illiquid assets. Link Fund Solutions, which is now under MUFG, was the fund manager of the WEIF.

The value of the WEIF fell from a high of £10.1 billion ($20.7m) in May 2017 to just £3.6 billion ($7.4bn) in the run-up to its suspension.

The FCA concluded that between July 2018 and June 2019 WIM and Woodford made unreasonable and inappropriate investment decisions.

"They disproportionately sold more liquid investments (those that are easier to sell) and bought less liquid ones over this period. This meant that at the time of suspension only 8% of the investments held by WEIF could be sold within seven days. Under rules in place at the time, investors should have been able to access their funds within four days," the FCA said.

The FCA also found Woodford to have a "defective and unreasonably narrow understanding of his responsibilities" and did not accept that he had a responsibility to oversee the management of the fund's liquidity, including in interviews conducted by the FCA.

This is despite Woodford appearing to have made a tearful apology on YouTube to investors as he watched the fund's demise.

The regulator also concluded he failed to provide proper oversight of WIM's relationship with Link Fund Solutions, the WEIF's authorised corporate director, including after Link raised concerns about the fund's liquidity.

Action taken against Link involved securing a £230 million ($472.3m) redress scheme for those investors stuck in the fund when it was suspended.

"Being a leader in financial services comes with responsibilities as well as profile. Mr Woodford simply doesn't accept he had any role in managing the liquidity of the fund. The very minimum investors should expect is those managing their money make sensible decisions and take their senior role seriously," FCA joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight Steve Smart said.

"Neither Neil Woodford nor Woodford Investment Management did so, putting at risk the money people had entrusted them with."

Woodford and WIM have referred the FCA's decision notices to the Upper Tribunal where each will present their case.

"Any findings in the decision notices are therefore provisional and reflect the FCA's belief as to what occurred and how it considers their behaviour should be characterised," the FCA said.

