FASEA extension to pass next week

In a webinar for the Financial Planning Association of Australia members, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume delivered some welcome news about the extension to FASEA requirements.

Hume confirmed the legislation would be listed on the Senate sitting calendar next week as non-controversial, meaning both parties agree it should pass.

FPA head of policy and standards Ben Marshan said that during the webinar, which could not be attended by media, confirmation of the extension was welcomed by those listening.

"In these challenging days it is critical that Australians are able to access quality financial advice," FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said ahead of the webinar.

"COVID-19 has arrived at a time when the industry was busy responding to the Royal Commission and working though new education requirements.

"The health pandemic has put things into perspective and right now it is essential that financial planners are able to provide advice to those who need it. That should be the number one priority."

The Treasury Laws Amendment (2019 Measures No.3) Bill amends the Corporations Act so that financial advisers will have more time to pass the FASEA exam and meet FASEA's education requirements.

It was passed by the House of Representatives in February.

Once the bill passes, advisers will be given an additional year to complete the FASEA-approved exam, meaning they'll have until 1 January 2022 instead of 1 January 2021.

Advisers that have to meet FASEA's qualification requirements will have until 1 January 2026 to complete an approved course or degree, which is an additional two years.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) and Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) lobbied for these extensions.