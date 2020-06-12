FASEA extension hits snag

The extensions that will allow financial advisers an extra year to complete the FASEA exam and two years to complete the FASEA education requirements was returned to the House of Representatives after an amendment was sought.

Despite being introduced to the senate with bipartisan support, an amendment sought by Centre Alliance Senator Rex Patrick on an unrelated issue has seen the omnibus Treasury Laws Amendment returned to the House of Representatives, resulting in another delay in the extension being passed.

Senator opposed Patrick's amendment, but Labor, the Greens and One Nation supported it.

Labor Senator Jenny McAllistor said that Labor does support the bill, which will amend the Corporations Act to allow financial advisers more time to meet the new FASEA education standards.

"These are unfortunate but necessary amendments," McAllistor said.

"They arise from the government's mishandling of the professional standards for financial adviser reforms."

She said that when changes to raise the education and ethical standards were passed by parliament with bipartisan support in 2017 they were intended to come into effect by 2019.

"However, the body appointed by the government - the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority - was extremely slow to finalise the standards," McAllister said.

"As a result financial advisers have been placed in the incredibly difficult position of being asked to complete the exam and comply with the standards at incredibly short notice."

McAllister said it was the fault of the government for not implementing the legislation that was originally passed in a timely and efficient manner.

"Regrettably, we are in a position where we support a deferral to the deadlines."

However, Patrick threw a spanner in the works. He said although he supports the bill largely, he will seek an amendment in the committee stage.

His amendment is aimed at a "perverse" clause in the Corporations Act that allows companies to not lodge financial reports, statements and directors declarations to ASIC.

"This is highly inappropriate for a number of reasons. It leaves in place an elite group of companies that do not have to loge documents with ASIC," Patrick said.

"The inequity will no longer continue."

The companies Patrick referred to were part of an 'exempt company list' introduced in 1995 that was only intended to remain for a couple of years before a review. Patrick alleged the review never happened. There are 1192 exempt companies.

McAllister said Patrick's amendment was "sensible" and supported it.

"The companies on this list are very rich people, very powerful people," she said.

Greens Senator Peter Which-Wilson said the Greens would support the amendment too, and that the party had proposed a similar measure before.

The Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association (SAFAA) said the failure to pass the bill has put livelihoods at risk.

"It is very disappointing to see that politicians are playing with the livelihoods of financial advisers," said SAFAA chief executive Judith Fox.

"Any threat to the extension being achieved this year makes the timeline now available to stockbrokers to book a test, study a for a test and find a place in limited FASEA exam sittings extremely challenging."

Senator Catryna Bilyk also slammed the government's handling of financial advice reforms, which she said has resulted in the FASEA extension being required.

"The government has had plenty of time to get this right," Bilyk said.

She added that FASEA having three chief executives in its first 18 months did not help.

"For financial advisers, it has led to frustration... Professional standards were released only days before they were due to come into effect," Bilyk said.

"In recent months, much of the anger and frustration has arisen from the exam... Six months of exam preparation time was lost because FASEA was so slow in releasing guidance."

Bilyk added that she has heard from several financial advisers on the matter and on how difficult it has been for them to meet the FASEA standards on such short notice.