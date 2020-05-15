FASEA blame game on in earnest

Both the government and the opposition have been happy to blame one another for the Parliament's failure to pass the FASEA extension bill this week.

Was the parliament's failure to pass the FASEA extension a cheap political stunt by the opposition, or the government's ignorance of a sector under immense pressure?

Either way, financial advisers have again been left uncertain as to their responsibilities under the FASEA education requirements, after the government's Treasury Laws Amendment (2019 Measures No. 3) bill didn't get any air time in the Senate yesterday, despite sitting on the notice paper.

Before long, both the government and the opposition were blaming each other for the prolonged uncertainty, with Assistant Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and Financial Technology Senator Jane Hume admonishing Labor's decision to attach an amendment to the bill, which she said would have required a lengthy Senate debate.

"At a time when access to quality financial advice is so important to Australians, I am extremely disappointed the passage of this bill has been frustrated by the Labor Party - in little more than a cheap political stunt," Hume said.

Hume characterised Labor's decision to attach an amendment as a "betrayal", noting the bill could not be listed as "non-controversial" legislation which would have ensured its swift passage through the Senate.

"Labor's last minute changes forced the government to instead list it for debate behind urgent COVID-19 response legislation which was due to be considered by the Senate," Hume explained.

However Labor saw it differently, and said the government "had an opportunity to finally settle the FASEA timetable extension this week".

"But the Assistant Minister chose to ignore the pleas of financial advisers, and did not list the legislation for debate until Thursday afternoon as the last priority of government business," Shadow Assistant Treasurer and Shadow Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones said.

"Passing this legislation remains a priority for Labor, even if it's far from a priority for the Liberals."

Jones urged the Senate to prioritise passing the bill when it returned on June 10, and said Labor had heard from both the Financial Services Union and the Financial Planning Association of Australia about what the legislation means to "ordinary financial planners".

"Australians deserve to be able to access affordable financial advice from a strong and stable advice industry. They need this bill to pass. The Government's decision to delay a vote is inexplicable," Jones said.

"As Australia returns to work, so should the Senate. Labor welcome the news that Parliament will return for two weeks in June.

"Labor implore the government to prioritise this legislation at its next sitting. The financial advice industry deserves that certainty."

In a note to members, the Financial Services Union said it was "simply not good enough" that advisers' livelihoods and those of their staff are "political footballs in the current climate".

"We have made it crystal clear that your part of the industry cannot afford further uncertainty, and that this uncertainty will cost jobs if not remedied," FSU national assistant secretary Nathan Rees said.

"Australians are looking for political parties to work together to solve issues, not engage in finger pointing. We will continue to press the government and opposition for a resolution on this matter."

Financial Standard understands the government intends to re-introduce the bill to the Senate at the earliest opportunity.