FASEA adds exam sittings, approved subjects

FASEA has confirmed it will run six financial adviser exam sittings in 2021 at 31 locations across Australia, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

FASEA will hold exams from January 28 to February 2, March 25-30, May 20-25, July 15-20, September 9-14 and November 4-9 next year.

Locations differ for each sitting and are available on FASEA's website. Alternatively, advisers can elect to sit the exam online remotely at their preferred time during the exam sitting window, FASEA said.

"The 2021 exam sittings are in addition to remaining 2020 sittings to be held in October and November."

FASEA also reminded existing advisers that they have until 31 December 2021 to pass the exam.

To date, FASEA has offered seven exams with 439 exam sittings across 31 locations and online. As at 30 June 2020, over 10,200 advisers have sat the exam with an average pass rate of 85% per exam.

Results for the August 2020 exam sat by over 1500 advisers will be released by the end of September.

FASEA has also confirmed its approval of two new subjects for the Securities Institute Graduate Diploma and Applied Finance and Investment (GDAFI) from 1991 to 2007.

Technical Analysis (E114) and Specialised Techniques in Technical Analysis (E171) have been added to the approved subject list.

Advisers who completed the GDAFI with Investment Management Stream Major or GDAFI with three core units and 3 Financial Planning related electives are only required to complete a FASEA Ethics for Professional Advisers bridging course to meet the education standard.

FASEA ethics bridging courses are currently offered at 11 Higher Education Providers throughout Australia.

Since 2017 FASEA has approved a range of courses that meet required curriculum standards including 73 historical courses, 56 current bachelor or higher degrees and 35 bridging courses.

FASEA said it is committed to continuing to assess further applications received from higher education providers.