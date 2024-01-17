Family offices love software: Report

Family offices across the globe are increasing their investments in computer software and services, a PwC study reveals.

The 2023 PwC Family Office Deals Study, which analyses the direct, real estate and start-up investments of 7500 family offices around the world, found computer software and services investments were the most popular among family office investors last year.

Family offices invested US$114.5 billion in computer software and services, which is three times more than the second-place sector consumer products (US$35.9 billion), followed by financial services (US$29.8 billion), and media (US$18.2 billion).

Computer software and services is also the sector where family offices have the highest share of overall deal value, at 15.6%.

However, they also invested significant amounts in the industrial automation and media sectors - in both of which family offices' share of total deal value is above 10%.

In terms of the target markets for direct investments, more than half (58%) of family office deals by volume in the first half of 2023 were made in the Americas - more than 50% went into the US, followed by Canada and Brazil.

While the US remains the leading target market, the report found family offices are increasingly investing in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

"In the first half of 2023, APAC recorded its highest share of family office direct deals since the second half of 2019 at 21% - with India and Australia outpacing China as the main destinations in the region," it said.