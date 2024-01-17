Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Family offices love software: Report

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 JAN 2024   11:46AM

Family offices across the globe are increasing their investments in computer software and services, a PwC study reveals.

The 2023 PwC Family Office Deals Study, which analyses the direct, real estate and start-up investments of 7500 family offices around the world, found computer software and services investments were the most popular among family office investors last year.

Family offices invested US$114.5 billion in computer software and services, which is three times more than the second-place sector consumer products (US$35.9 billion), followed by financial services (US$29.8 billion), and media (US$18.2 billion).

Computer software and services is also the sector where family offices have the highest share of overall deal value, at 15.6%.

However, they also invested significant amounts in the industrial automation and media sectors - in both of which family offices' share of total deal value is above 10%.

In terms of the target markets for direct investments, more than half (58%) of family office deals by volume in the first half of 2023 were made in the Americas - more than 50% went into the US, followed by Canada and Brazil.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

While the US remains the leading target market, the report found family offices are increasingly investing in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

"In the first half of 2023, APAC recorded its highest share of family office direct deals since the second half of 2019 at 21% - with India and Australia outpacing China as the main destinations in the region," it said.

Read more: PwC
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

16% of asset managers to exit by 2027: PwC
Allegro unveils PwC entity as Scyne Advisory
More PwC staff to go, will remain anonymous
Super funds must prioritise member experience: Consultant
TPB bans PwC partner over breach
73% of chief executives predict global economic decline: PwC
AIC names new chief executive
Financial services eyes gig economy workers
Super must prioritise cybersecurity risk: Report
Audit inquiry overlooks vertical integration

Editor's Choice

JANA wins another NFP mandate

KARREN VERGARA
Investment consultant JANA has scored a mandate from a charitable organisation that is the steward of some $1.6 billion in assets.

Zenith welcomes group head of product

CHLOE WALKER
Zenith Investment Partners (Zenith) has appointed Matt Warren to the newly created role of group head of product.

HUB24 sets sights on $100bn FUA

KARREN VERGARA
HUB24 is confident that it is on track to reach a $100 billion funds under administration milestone in 2025.

Treasury releases climate disclosure draft legislation

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Super funds with more than $5 billion in assets under management will have to report on the financial impacts of climate change from 1 July 2026, according to mandatory climate risk reporting legislation proposed by government.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2024 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.