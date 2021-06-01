NEWS
Family law super reforms released

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 1 JUN 2021   12:22PM

The government has released the long-awaited exposure draft legislation intended to prevent individuals from hiding superannuation assets in family law proceedings.

The exposure draft legislation will use information held by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) and allows an individual to apply to the court to request their former partner's superannuation information.

The information sharing with the ATO will also disclose superannuation information to court registry staff for the purpose of use by the parties for relevant family law proceedings.

The reforms were originally announced in late 2018 and due to take effect from July 2020. At the time, the delay was put down to "vagaries" of the federal system.

"Once commenced, the new information-sharing process will make it harder for parties to hide or under-disclose their superannuation assets in family law proceedings, and will reduce the time, cost and complexity for parties seeking accurate superannuation information," minister for superannuation and financial services Jane Hume said.

The bill will be accessible in the Family Court of Australia, Federal Circuit Court of Australia and Family Court of Western Australia.

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) chief executive Eva Scheerlinck welcomed the legislation and said it is an important step for improving retirement outcomes women, along with removing the $450 monthly income threshold for super contributions, which was recently scrapped in the federal budget.

"Superannuation is often the biggest - or only - asset in a relationship. Importantly, this new measure will speed up what can be a very difficult process," Scheerlinck said.

"Providing a single, reliable source of truth about which super funds their former spouse is a member of will make it much harder for parties to hide or under-disclose their superannuation assets."

Womens Legal Service Victoria manager of policy & campaigns Tania Clarke said once passed, the reform will be beneficial for thousands of women across Australia.

"For many of our clients this reform will be the difference between walking away from a relationship with nothing and getting a fair split of super assets that will help them recover financially from years of abuse," Clarke said.

"We urge the government to introduce the legislation as soon as possible and look forward to working with stakeholders on how the process can work best in practice."

The development comes after the government abandoned its controversial proposal to extend the early release of superannuation to family and domestic violence survivors.

ATOEva ScheerlinckAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesAustralian Taxation OfficeJane HumeWomens Legal Service Victoria
VIEW COMMENTS

Family law super reforms released

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:22PM
The government has released the long-awaited exposure draft legislation intended to prevent individuals from hiding superannuation assets in family law proceedings.

