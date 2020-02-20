NEWS
Investment
Factor investing, sustainability a perfect match
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 20 FEB 2020   12:33PM

Factor investing and sustainability go hand and hand, allowing advisers and portfolio managers to create personalised portfolios that exclude companies with poor ESG ratings, while limiting human bias.

That's according to Robeco director of factor investing, Simon Lansdorp, who told Financial Standard the systematic, quantitative attributes of factor-led approaches make it the perfect match for sustainable investing.

"A factor strategy lends itself even better for  sustainable investing, because of the systematic components, compared to more fundamental types of approaches for instance," he said.

"The integration of sustainability aspects have become increasingly important around the globe and we see more and more asset owners having very good ideas about what they want.

"They want to build more customized solutions related to ESG elements, but also we see more and more clients that want to use these factor insights to steer their portfolio."

Lansdorp said his fundamental investing counterparts usually lag the market by imposing ESG principles, while factor approaches can produce market-like returns.

"What we find is that some investors actually struggle with these types of exclusions, because historically these companies have done very well," he said.

"So they struggle, because they actually lag the market just by excluding these types of companies."

He gave the exclusion of tobacco companies as an example.

"Now in a factor context, this is a bit different because what we actually find is that tobacco companies have done well because they exhibit high quality and low risk characteristics," he said.

"We find that if you are able to find a company with similar factor characteristics, and use that as an alternative to replace this tobacco company, you can actually still get market like returns even though you exclude these types of companies."

Robeco said this factor-led approach allows investors to meet their financial goals while also staying true to their ethical values.

"This kind of approach enables quantitative asset managers to create an investment portfolio that strikes the right balance between sustainability objectives and risk and return expectations for each client," it said.

"Robeco's empirical analysis shows that it is possible to improve sustainability profiles while capturing the majority of the exposure to proven return factors.

"This results in solutions that provide both an enhanced sustainability portfolio profile and attractive return-risk characteristics."

It argues that blending sustainable and multi-factor based strategies can still produce results, as "integrating these two investment drivers ensures that sustainable stocks with attractive valuation, sound quality, strong momentum and positive analyst revisions are chosen".

Robeco said that generic, more fundamental approaches to sustainability face a number of serious pitfalls.

"For one, their simplistic approach to ESG scoring can lead to undesired biases; for example, towards large-cap European firms," it said.

"These companies tend to be more transparent than their peers concerning sustainability matters. Therefore, they tend to score better although they may not always be more sustainable in practice.

"Moreover, the level of sustainability integration these products offer often remains too basic, making it impossible to adjust them to specific client needs."

Quantitative strategies it argues, can flexibly integrate sustainability into investment strategies.

Factor investing is a quantitative, systematic approach to building wealth, which relies on allocating to different factors rather than to different assets or regions, i.e. to allocate to value segments, or low risk segments, or momentum segments instead.

"It's a very different approach to forming an investment portfolio, and it gives more control to asset owners on how their portfolio behaves and what it looks like," Lansdorp said.

"After the Global Financial Crisis, investors became rather disappointed about returns, and they were asking critical questions, especially of active managers that didn't pay off in that period."

Robeco uses four key factors to approach its investment strategy; value, momentum, quality and low risk.

Value guides investors to buy something when it's relatively cheap in the hope that this "mispricing" will disappear. Momentum argues that the winners of the past will tend to do well in the future, while the losers will continue to suffer.

Lansdorp defines quality as buying assets of higher quality than average in the hope that they will continue to perform well in the future. While low risk, he argues, is "an anomaly" where the expectation of high risk paying off doesn't meet reality.

"The highest risk segment of the market actually underperforms in the long term as opposed to outperforming the market," he said.

According to BlackRock, the factor-investing industry is set to reach US$3.4 trillion by 2022. Fees in this sector are typically lower than their traditional, fundamental counterparts.

Read more: SustainabilityESGRobecoFactor InvestingBlackRockFinancial StandardSimon Lansdorp
