FAAA names new board members

The Financial Advice Association of Australia (FAAA) appointed three members to its board who will serve a term of three years.

Viridian Advisory Group chief executive Glenn Calder and Marshan Consulting managing director Ben Marshan join as new directors. Wealth Forum's Jade Khao (Tan) has been re-elected to the board.

Their appointments take effect at the FAAA's annual general meeting on November 18.

Yarra Lane senior adviser and Health & Finance Integrated founder William Johns have vacated their board positions.

"The appointment of Glenn, Ben and Jade to the FAAA board come at a crucial time in the evolution of the financial advice profession. Each board member brings important skills and experience which will add to the depth of knowledge on the FAAA board, and will play an important role in guiding our strategic direction as we navigate a challenging regulatory landscape," FAAA chair David Sharpe said.

"I would like to sincerely thank this year's departing directors."

The association recently announced the finalists in its annual awards, which comprise six awards in total.

The finalists of the FAAA Certified Financial Planner Professional of the Year Award are Sarah Leslie of Story Wealth Management, Mark O'Flynn of Oxlade Financial, and Stephan Independent Advisory's Joe Stephan.

Those competing for the FAAA Adviser of the Year Award are Nikki Booth from My Wealth Solutions, Adam Lai of Green Associates, and Christine Swanson from Prominent Financial Services.

The FAAA Gen Next Rising Star of the Year Award finalists are Aayush Sharma from Frost Financial Services, Shannon Victor of Oxlade Financial, and Aden Wilkins from Capital Partners.