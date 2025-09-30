Newspaper icon
Explosive rise in claims drives new TPD solution for Acenda

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 30 SEP 2025   12:08PM

Acenda has launched a new insurance benefit, Total Permanent Disability (TPD) Severity, in response to a significant surge in claims, particularly for mental health and musculoskeletal conditions.

According to the life insurer, there was a 166% increase in retail TPD claims for musculoskeletal conditions between 2018 and 2023. The increase in mental health claims was similar (171%) over the same period.

These conditions are challenging to assess under traditional TPD definitions due to the varying severity of each case, which can range from long-term and permanent to episodic with a longer recovery period.

The rise in claims is also driving premiums for TPD cover higher, making it increasingly unaffordable for many Australians, Acenda said.

Acenda's new TPD Severity option aims to offer more flexibility around existing TPD options, allowing advisers to tailor cover to their clients' individual needs.

Acenda chief executive, individual insurance Gerard Kerr said the enhanced benefit was designed in collaboration with advisers, while reflecting "evolving" needs for greater stability in the cost of TPD insurance.

"TPD insurance provides Australians with valuable financial protection in the event of serious illness or injury. However, the way we work, recover and diagnose medical conditions have evolved significantly since TPD insurance was first established many decades ago and our products haven't evolved with them," Kerr said.

"As an industry, we need to step up and provide alternative TPD solutions to advisers and their clients to ensure they can continue to access this valuable disability cover that meets that need.

"We've worked closely with advisers to design a solution that reflects the realities of modern medicine and employment, while helping more Australians access meaningful, affordable protection."

Kerr believes the new option will provide advisers and customers with more clarity and consistency by using medical benchmarks for assessments when making a claim.

"We will work with advisers to ensure they are supported in recommending the best options for their customers through comprehensive education and resources," Kerr added.

"TPD Severity is a modern solution to a modern problem, delivering customers more affordable premiums while still offering access to meaningful protection that gives Australians the confidence to take life on."

Recent data from the Council of Australian Life Insurers highlighted that mental illness payouts have ballooned to over $2.2 billion in the past year, positioning mental health as the leading cause of TPD claims.

The Life Code Compliance Committee has also found that many insurers are currently using blanket mental health exclusions, rather than exploring alternative methods to manage risks.

