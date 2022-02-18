NEWS
Financial Planning

Expansion strategy boosts Sequoia results

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 18 FEB 2022   12:24PM

The diversification strategy of Sequoia Financial Group's licensee services business has delivered strong results in the interim reporting period.

The professional services division, which provides licensed services to financial advisers, as well as SMSF solutions, general insurance broking and legal document establishment services to accountants and stockbrokers, continues to grow in profitability and footprint.

The unit made $4.7 million in revenue, up from $2.2 million the year prior. By 2025, SFG aims to increase the number of accountants and advisers in this network to 4000 from the current 3000.

SFG further wants to diversify its revenue stream by establishing payment gateways, general insurance, and secretarial services.

Last November, it acquired the customer book of Tag Insurance Brokers, its associated business assets, and independent premium funding company.

It has also secured a new general insurance AFSL which will allow SEQ General Insurance to operate in the same way Interprac Financial Planning does for risk advisers and compete with other general insurance brokerages offering an authorised representative service.

SFG's overall revenue of $79.1 million grew 51% year on year while after-tax profit of $2.6 million rose by 57%.

Meanwhile, wealth management firm Prime Financial Group made $12.2 million in revenue in its half-year results, up 14% year on year, while after-tax profit of $1.5 million grew by 17%

Collective funds under management for the accounting and business advisory, wealth management, SMSF and capital services divisions reached $1.1 billion during the period.

PFG has a market capitalisation of about $36.3 million.

Comparable ASX-listed companies have the following market caps: Kelly Partners Group ($242m), SFG ($94m), Diverger ($40m), CountPlus ($102m) and Fiducian ($252m).

Aware Super advice arm to pay $20m fine

CHLOE WALKER  |   9:21AM
The industry super fund's financial advice subsidiary has been hit with a $20 million penalty for charging over 25,000 customers more than $50 million in fees for no service.

AustralianSuper hires for UK leadership

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:27PM
AustralianSuper has named a head of people and culture, international as it looks to boost its staff numbers offshore.

Magellan promises better investment performance

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
After a turbulent six months, Magellan Financial Group acknowledged it needs to improve its investment performance.

APRA takes next step on super data

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:37PM
The prudential regulator wants to begin publishing data on all superannuation products and investment options, commencing a new consultation today.

