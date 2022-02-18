Expansion strategy boosts Sequoia results

The diversification strategy of Sequoia Financial Group's licensee services business has delivered strong results in the interim reporting period.

The professional services division, which provides licensed services to financial advisers, as well as SMSF solutions, general insurance broking and legal document establishment services to accountants and stockbrokers, continues to grow in profitability and footprint.

The unit made $4.7 million in revenue, up from $2.2 million the year prior. By 2025, SFG aims to increase the number of accountants and advisers in this network to 4000 from the current 3000.

SFG further wants to diversify its revenue stream by establishing payment gateways, general insurance, and secretarial services.

Last November, it acquired the customer book of Tag Insurance Brokers, its associated business assets, and independent premium funding company.

It has also secured a new general insurance AFSL which will allow SEQ General Insurance to operate in the same way Interprac Financial Planning does for risk advisers and compete with other general insurance brokerages offering an authorised representative service.

SFG's overall revenue of $79.1 million grew 51% year on year while after-tax profit of $2.6 million rose by 57%.

Meanwhile, wealth management firm Prime Financial Group made $12.2 million in revenue in its half-year results, up 14% year on year, while after-tax profit of $1.5 million grew by 17%

Collective funds under management for the accounting and business advisory, wealth management, SMSF and capital services divisions reached $1.1 billion during the period.

PFG has a market capitalisation of about $36.3 million.

Comparable ASX-listed companies have the following market caps: Kelly Partners Group ($242m), SFG ($94m), Diverger ($40m), CountPlus ($102m) and Fiducian ($252m).